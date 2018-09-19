Astros' Lance McCullers: Another sim game coming
McCullers (forearm) will throw another simulated game Friday or Saturday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers tossed about 30 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, but manager A.J. Hinch is not at the point where he feels confident setting a return date. "We're running out of schedule so we need to push him a little bit, but it will all depend on how things go this week," Hinch said. The manager said all of McCullers' pitches were back to normal, characterizing the session as a "good step forward." If this weekend's simulated game is as positive as Tuesday's, there's a chance the right-hander can return for the series in Toronto that kicks off Monday.
