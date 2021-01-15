McCullers signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with Houston on Friday to avoid arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old returned from a lost 2019 campaign to post a 3.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB over 55 innings and he's now under contract for his final season of arbitration eligibility. McCullers should be a staple of Houston's starting rotation again in 2021.
