Astros' Lance McCullers: Avoids arbitration

McCullers agreed to a one-year deal with Houston on Friday, to avoid arbitration.

This was the first year he was arbitration eligible following a triumphant postseason run that saw McCullers star in a pair of Game Sevens. During the 2017 campaign, the right-hander compiled a 4.25 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 132 strikeouts in 118.2 innings. He should should be a borderline top-20 starter heading into this upcoming season.