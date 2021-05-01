McCullers (2-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings in a 9-2 victory over the Rays, He struck out nine.

The nine strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander, who tossed 111 pitches (72 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start. McCullers will take a 3.38 ERA and 30:14 K:BB through 26.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come on the road next week against the Yankees.