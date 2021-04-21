McCullers (illness) is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Angels in Houston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers was nearly cleared to start Tuesday's game in Colorado, but the Astros elected to have him skip his turn in the rotation to afford him more recovery time from the side effects he experienced from the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine. Luis Garcia made a spot start Tuesday in McCullers' stead, but he'll be bound for the bullpen or the Astros' alternate training site now that McCullers will be ready to go for the weekend series.