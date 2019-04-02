Astros' Lance McCullers: Cleared to throw

McCullers (elbow) was cleared to throw and did so Tuesday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

McCullers, who underwent Tommy John surgery in October, threw off flat ground in the first step to what's expected to be a return in 2020. He's currently on the 10-day injured list but is a prime candidate to be moved to the 60-day IL to create room on the 40-man roster.

