McCullers (6-1) allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings to earn the win Friday over Cleveland.

The right-hander was able to pitch around his mistakes until the sixth inning. McCullers put two batters on base before he was relieved by Brooks Raley, who gave up a three-run home run that accounted for all of Cleveland's scoring in the contest. McCullers allowed 10 baserunners for the third time this season, but he was still able to win his third straight start. The 27-year-old owns a 2.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 81:39 K:BB across 72.2 innings this year. He is projected to face Oakland in a battle of the AL West's top two teams next week.