Astros' Lance McCullers: Completes bullpen session

McCullers (forearm) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers also faced a batter and was able to mix in all of his pitches. The 24-year-old is scheduled for another bullpen session Tuesday as the Astros hope to bring him into the bullpen before the end of the regular season.

