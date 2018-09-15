Astros' Lance McCullers: Completes bullpen session
McCullers (forearm) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers also faced a batter and was able to mix in all of his pitches. The 24-year-old is scheduled for another bullpen session Tuesday as the Astros hope to bring him into the bullpen before the end of the regular season.
