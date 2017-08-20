Astros' Lance McCullers: Completes sim game
McCullers (back) completed a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Sunday morning, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is a major step in his recovery from a back injury that has kept him sidelined all month, and if everything is still feeling in order Monday, his next step could be to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Astros haven't determined how long many rehab starts he'll need to make before rejoining the big-league rotation, but it will be multiple outings.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Will face hitters this weekend•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: May not be back until September•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Tosses another bullpen•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Tosses bullpen Monday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throwing, but not from mound•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...