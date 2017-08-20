Astros' Lance McCullers: Completes sim game

McCullers (back) completed a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Sunday morning, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is a major step in his recovery from a back injury that has kept him sidelined all month, and if everything is still feeling in order Monday, his next step could be to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Astros haven't determined how long many rehab starts he'll need to make before rejoining the big-league rotation, but it will be multiple outings.