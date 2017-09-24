Astros' Lance McCullers: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
McCullers (arm) has been confirmed as Sunday's starter against the Angels.
The team had already named McCullers the starter for the series finale -- his inclusion on the lineup card simply provided final confirmation. McCullers will be making his first start since Sept. 6, and he only threw 76 pitches in that outing; he will presumably be on a pitch count Sunday, but the Astros have not announced any sort of hard cap.
