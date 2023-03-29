Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters Tuesday that he was unsure if McCullers (forearm) would begin the year on the 60-day injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros are going to have to make some roster moves in order to get both Cesar Salazar and Corey Julks on the Opening Day roster, as both are not currently on the 40-man at this point. McCullers is dealing with a low grade strain and isn't expected to be ready until May at the earliest, and if the club believes it will be closer to June they could put the right-hander on the 60-day IL to open space. One way or another, managers shouldn't expect to see McCullers making starts for Houston in the month of April.