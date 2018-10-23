Astros' Lance McCullers: Could miss large portion of 2019
McCullers' elbow woes could potentially cost him a large part of the 2019 season, manager A.J. Hinch said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday.
Injuries are nothing new for the 25-year-old. He was limited to just 128.1 innings in 2018, though that was actually a career high. His status for the upcoming season is unclear -- Hinch was somewhat vague about the severity of the issue, saying that "nothing is off the table" but not offering any concrete timeline. A clearer picture will likely come into focus closer to the start of next season. Owners making offseason keeper decisions should be aware that McCullers' injury problems are as present as ever.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Makes second relief appearance•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Makes first appearance off DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Activated from disabled list•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: To join team over weekend•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Another sim game coming•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws simulated game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...