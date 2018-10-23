Astros' Lance McCullers: Could miss some of 2019

McCullers' elbow woes could potentially cost him a large part of the 2019 season, manager A.J. Hinch said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday.

Injuries are nothing new for the 25-year-old. He was limited to just 128.1 innings in 2018, though that was actually a career high. His status for the upcoming season is unclear -- Hinch was somewhat vague about the severity of the issue, saying that "nothing is off the table" but not offering any concrete timeline. A clearer picture will likely resolve itself closer to the start of next season, but owners making offseason keeper decisions should be aware that McCullers' injury problems are as present as ever.