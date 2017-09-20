Astros' Lance McCullers: Could start Sunday
McCullers (arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
If all goes well Wednesday, McCullers will be a candidate to start Sunday's home game against the Angels.
