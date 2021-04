McCullers (1-0) picked up the win Saturday in a 9-1 victory over the A's, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was his typically inefficient self, needing 95 pitches (54 strikes) to record the minimum 15 outs necessary to qualify for the win, but McCullers got plenty of support from the Astros offense. He lines up for a rematch with Oakland on Thursday back in Houston.