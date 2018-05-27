Astros' Lance McCullers: Crushed by Cleveland on Saturday

McCullers (6-3) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday as the Astros fell 8-6, allowing seven runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

To say the right-hander didn't have his best stuff in this one would be an understatement. McCullers hadn't served up a home run since April 17, but Yonder Alonso's two-run shot in the fourth snapped a streak of 47 straight innings in which he'd kept the ball in the park. The seven earned runs also matched his total from the entire month of May coming into Saturday's game. McCullers will carry a 3.98 ERA into another tough test Thursday when he faces the Red Sox at home.