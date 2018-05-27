Astros' Lance McCullers: Crushed by Cleveland on Saturday
McCullers (6-3) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday as the Astros fell 8-6, allowing seven runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two.
To say the right-hander didn't have his best stuff in this one would be an understatement. McCullers hadn't served up a home run since April 17, but Yonder Alonso's two-run shot in the fourth snapped a streak of 47 straight innings in which he'd kept the ball in the park. The seven earned runs also matched his total from the entire month of May coming into Saturday's game. McCullers will carry a 3.98 ERA into another tough test Thursday when he faces the Red Sox at home.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Moves to 6-2•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Takes loss against Angels•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Earns fifth win Tuesday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Holds Yankees to three runs in no-decision•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Pitches seven strong innings•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Wins without best stuff•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....