McCullers struck out three and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks across two innings of relief in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Angels.

Working out of the bullpen for the first time in the majors since 2018, McCullers kept the Angels off the board in the seventh inning, but he allowed five of the first six runners he faced in the eighth to reach base, with two coming around to score. Finding more success in his future relief appearances in September likely represents McCullers' clearest path to earning a spot on the Astros' postseason roster, as he doesn't appear likely to get another look in the rotation anytime soon unless the team loses another starter to an injury. Houston appears set to maintain a six-man rotation during the final month of the season, but McCullers will give up his spot to Luis Garcia (elbow), who will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series finale. Before shifting to the bullpen this weekend, McCullers struggled mightily over his 12 starts with the Astros, logging a 6.89 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 54:34 K:BB in 48.1 innings.