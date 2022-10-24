McCullers didn't factor in the decision during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking six over five innings.

McCullers had a shaky start in Game 4, allowing the Yankees to go 8-for-23 and score runs in three of the five innings he pitched. The 29-year-old righty did not record a clean inning until his final inning before he was relieved by Hector Neris. Sunday's start was much different than his ALDS start against the Mariners that included six scoreless innings of only two hits. McCullers now boasts a 2.45 ERA with 13 K's over 11 innings, and his next opportunity to pitch will be in the World Series against the Phillies.