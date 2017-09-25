Play

Astros' Lance McCullers: Doesn't factor into decision

McCullers (arm) lasted 3.1 innings Sunday against the Angels, allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four. He didn't factor into the decision in a 7-5 loss.

Making his first start since Sept. 6 due to an arm injury, it's likely that McCullers was on a pitch count (he tossed 39 of his 63 pitches for strikes), especially given the team's upcoming playoff run. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old is now three strikeouts shy of tying his career-high 129 set as a rookie back in 2015 -- which is a number he should be able to eclipse in his final start of the season Saturday in Boston.

