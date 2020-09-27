McCullers pitched four scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks Friday against the Rangers. He struck out nine and did not factor into the decision.

The Astros stated before McCullers took the mound Saturday that he'd be on a pitch count heading into the postseason and they held true to their word. McCullers looked very confident and had all his pitches working effectively as he fanned a season-high nine batters using a combination of the cutter, sinker and knuckle-curve. The 26-year-old finishes the 2020 regular season with a 3.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB across 55 innings as he'll hope to replicate Saturday's dominant outing in the playoffs.