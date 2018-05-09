Astros' Lance McCullers: Earns fifth win Tuesday
McCullers (5-1) allowed two runs on five hits in a win over the A's on Tuesday, striking out three and walking four in five innings.
McCullers threw 89 pitches (52 for strikes) on the evening, the fewest pitches he's thrown this season. Over his last five starts, McCullers has allowed a combined seven runs on 21 hits across 32 innings, striking out 29 in that span. The right-hander's 52 strikeouts is good for ninth in the American League. His next start will be a matchup with the Angels in Los Angeles.
