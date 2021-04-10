McCullers tossed five innings against Oakland on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

McCullers made one mistake in the contest, serving up a long ball to Jed Lowrie in the fourth inning. The right-hander was also a bit wild, issuing three walks and hitting one batter, but he kept the A's from scoring any additional runs by limiting them to two overall hits. Through two contests, McCullers has posted a 1.80 ERA and 13:6 K:BB across 10.0 innings. He'll head to Seattle to face the Mariners for his third start next Friday.