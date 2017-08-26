Play

Astros' Lance McCullers: Extremely wild in rehab start

McCullers (back) allowed three runs on five walks and three hits over three innings in a rehab start Friday at Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

More important will be how McCullers feels tomorrow after throwing 59 pitches, but he certainly did not look ready to return to the majors. That said, the Astros were planning on giving him a couple of rehab starts before bringing him back, so this shouldn't impact his timetable. Expect an early September return.

