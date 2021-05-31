Manager Dusty Baker said Monday that he anticipates McCullers (shoulder) will be able to rejoin the Astros' rotation in mid-June, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers hit the 10-day injured list last Wednesday with shoulder soreness, but was already able to resume throwing Sunday. While Baker wasn't especially specific in establishing a return date for the right-hander, it looks like he could return to the mound without missing more than two or three turns through the rotation.