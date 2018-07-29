Astros' Lance McCullers: Fans 11 in loss

McCullers (10-6) took the loss Sunday, yielding four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out 11 across 5.1 innings in the 4-3 loss to Texas.

July was not kind to McCullers, going 1-3 and raising his ERA from 3.55 to 4.06 in four starts this month. He's taken a loss in three straight outing, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) in just 13.2 frames during that span. On the bright side, Sunday was McCullers' fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the year. He'll try to break his losing streak in Saturday's road showdown against the Dodgers.