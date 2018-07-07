Astros' Lance McCullers: Fans career-high 12 in win over ChiSox
McCullers (10-3) picked up the win in Friday's 11-4 rout of the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out a career-high 12.
The right-hander generated a massive 24 swinging strikes among his 93 pitches and didn't give up a hit until the sixth inning in the dominant performance. McCullers hasn't lost a start since late May, and he'll carry a 3.41 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the A's.
