McCullers (3-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine across eight innings, earning the win over the Angels on Tuesday.

McCullers cruised to a win Tuesday, taking only 96 pitches to get through eight innings. His only run allowed came on an eighth-inning home run by Taylor Ward. The 27-year-old's only bad performance this year was oddly enough against the Tigers when he allowed six runs in 3.2 innings. If you take away that start, he has a 1.95 ERA in 37 innings. Otherwise, he carries a 3.10 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP with 47 strikeouts through 40.2 innings.