McCullers (3-2) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was impressive in his third quality start of the year, tying his season high in strikeouts while firing 60 of 93 pitches for strikes. McCullers' numbers are still reeling from a brutal outing in Arizona at the beginning of the month, however, and he'll carry a 5.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB through 37.1 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Rangers.