Astros' Lance McCullers: Feels good after bullpen session

McCullers (forearm) felt good after a bullpen session Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers did not throw any curveballs during the session. He's expected to throw another bullpen session during the Astros' series in Detroit, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, during which he'll throw all of his pitches. It's not yet clear exactly when he'll be able to return to the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories