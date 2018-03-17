Astros' Lance McCullers: Feels good after scoreless start
McCullers was pleased with his location and ability to mix pitches after he pitched 4.1 scoreless innings Friday against the Yankees, Mike Nabors of MLB.com reports. "I'm able to [locate] my pitches the way I intend to going into the game and it's not always like that in the spring," said the right-hander, who allowed one hit and walked one.
Four of McCullers' five strikeouts came via his patented curveball, but the 24-year-old has made expanding his repertoire a top priority this spring. "First couple of innings, I was mixing everything well and then I went to my breaking ball when I needed some punchies. If I'm able to take how I field all of my pitches into the season, I'll be able to mix and match how I feel using my touch," said McCullers, who has submitted a nice body of work this spring. He's allowed just one run while striking out 15 over 12.1 innings in four spring starts. He's on pace for the regular season and will slot into the fourth or fifth starter's job.
