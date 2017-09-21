Astros' Lance McCullers: 'Feels good' following bullpen
McCullers (arm) felt good following his bullpen session Wednesday, and remains a candidate to start Sunday's game against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sunday's start seems to be between McCullers and Collin McHugh, although manager AJ Hinch has yet to decide at this point in time. If McHugh is tabbed as the starter, there's a chance McCullers will take the mound Monday against Texas, but the club hasn't released any concrete information on that front either. Over the course of the 2017 season, the right-hander has accumulated a 3.97 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 20 starts.
