McCullers (shoulder) threw 64 pitches while completing four innings in a rehab outing for Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers reportedly hit 96 mph with his fastball and also had good feel for his offspeed pitches. He reiterated that he felt ready to return to the big-league rotation after this outing, so he could take the mound at some point during the Astros upcoming series against the Rangers beginning June 15.