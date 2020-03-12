Astros' Lance McCullers: Fires two innings
McCullers allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Nationals.
McCullers needed 50 pitches (31 strikes) to get six outos and hit 95 mph with his fastball, according to Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. "I'm very happy with the velo and happy with the way I'm able to move the fastball around, with the changeup early -- swing-and-miss changeup," he said. "I couldn't ask for anything more except maybe being a little more efficient with my pitch count." McCullers has moved up to the No. 2 slot in the rotation in the wake of Justin Verlander's lat injury and is expected to take the ball for the second game of the season, March 27, against the Angels.
