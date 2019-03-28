Astros' Lance McCullers: Formally moves to IL

The Astros placed McCullers (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

McCullers is slated to miss the entire 2019 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the transaction is merely a formality. The Astros will likely shift him to the 60-day IL later this season when the team needs to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

