Astros' Lance McCullers: Formally moves to IL
The Astros placed McCullers (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
McCullers is slated to miss the entire 2019 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the transaction is merely a formality. The Astros will likely shift him to the 60-day IL later this season when the team needs to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
