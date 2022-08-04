McCullers (forearm) is scheduled to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Sugar Land.

In his most recent outing for Sugar Land on Tuesday, McCullers struck out five over 3.1 innings while allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. He built up to 76 pitches in that start, so if he's able to land in the 85-to-90 range Sunday, McCullers could be cleared to come off the 60-day injured list and rejoin the Houston rotation by the end of next week. The Astros already tentatively cleared a spot in their six-man rotation for McCullers by trading Jake Odorizzi to Atlanta on Monday.