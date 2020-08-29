McCullers' scheduled start Friday against the Athletics was postponed, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The two teams decided not to play Friday in protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The contest will be made up as a doubleheader Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McCullers didn't warm up prior to the scheduled contest Friday, and he could take the mound for the Astros on Saturday.
