McCullers will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Phillies on Monday.
He will pitch opposite Noah Syndergaard and has not pitched since throwing five innings against the Yankees on Oct. 23. McCullers has given up three earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out 13 over 11 innings in two postseason starts.
