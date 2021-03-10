McCullers allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four over two innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Nationals.

In what was an odd outing, peculiar to the rules established for 2021 spring training, McCullers was pulled with two outs in the second inning then came back out to start the third. Weirder still, he was credited with a blown save in a game he started. The right-hander reached the 50-pitch threshold he wanted to reach and was able to introduce his changeup and cutter, Chandler Rome of Houston Chronicle reports. He also wanted to get up and down three times, so mission achieved for McCullers.