Astros' Lance McCullers: Gets loss against Padres

McCullers (1-1) got the loss against San Diego on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits, with seven strikeouts and three walks in Houston's 4-1 defeat.

McCullers didn't miss a start after he was hit in the ankle by a comebacker in his last outing and although he wasn't at his absolute sharpest, he still managed a decent stat line and was unlucky to get outdueled by Luis Perdomo. He now has a 3.48 ERA to along with 17 strikeouts against just four walks to start off his 2018 campaign.