McCullers (3-3) allowed four unearned runs on three hits and two walks and struck out seven over 6.2 innings in a loss to the Mariners on Monday.

McCullers carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a double to Tim Lopes. That was a sign of things to come, and after an error by Jose Altuve in the seventh, McCullers allowed a three-run homer to Evan White. Despite a little bad luck, it was a decent outing for the 26-year-old righty. McCullers has a 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 51 innings this year. He lines up for one more regular-season start Saturday versus the Rangers.