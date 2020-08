McCullers allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four in four innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

McCullers needed 91 pitches (53 strikes) to get through the inefficient outing. The 26-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 innings this season. He'll need to do a better job of limiting baserunners in future starts if he's going to rack up wins. McCullers is expected to make his next start in Arizona on Wednesday.