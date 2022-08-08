McCullers (forearm) struck out five over five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- and three walks in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Making what was expected to be the fourth and final start of his minor-league rehab assignment, McCullers probably wasn't as sharp as the Astros envisioned, but he was at least able to get stretched out to five innings and 86 pitches Sunday. Assuming the Astros were satisfied with how McCullers checked out physically following the outing, he should be cleared to come off the 60-day injured list to make his next start with Houston, which is expected to move to a six-man rotation to accommodate him. He tentatively lines up to make his 2022 debut for the big club this weekend against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park.