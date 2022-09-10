McCullers (3-1) gave up two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win in a 4-3 victory over the Angels on Friday.

McCullers continued to impress since coming off the injured list with a flexor tendon strain in August. He handled the Angles with ease, racking up 15 whiffs thanks in part to a nasty inside slider to right-handed hitters that broke back over the plate with plenty of movement. The only damage came on a two-run home run to Mike Trout who has been on fire as of late. McCullers will carry an excellent ERA of 2.20 into a favorable start next week that tentatively lines him up for a meeting with the Athletics.