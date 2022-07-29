McCullers (forearm) made his second minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, covering three innings and striking out four while allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk.

After making his first rehab start and 2022 debut with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 22, McCullers returned to the mound on four days' rest to pitch for the Astros' top affiliate. He built up to 52 pitches (30 strikes) in the outing and will likely need to complete at least two more starts in the minors before the Astros are comfortable bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. Jake Odorizzi (finger) and Jose Urquidy would seemingly be most at risk of losing their spots in Houston's six-man rotation once McCullers is activated.