McCullers labored during his pre-game warmups Friday leading to his shortest start of the season, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston pitching coach Brent Strom said McCullers was unable to get his velocity up before departing Friday's game after 18 pitches. The right-hander, who is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery, talked with other pitchers that underwent the procedure. They reassured him that "these things come and they pop up and your body adjusts and then they're gone and you don't have to worry about them anymore." The Astros are treating this as a "dead arm" phase and expect McCullers to pitch next Wednesday against Oakland. Given Friday's low-pitch count, McCullers could have his next outing pushed up a day, which means could be available to pitch in Tuesday's doubleheader.