Astros' Lance McCullers: Has bounceback effort
McCullers (7-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Red Sox.
McCullers didn't rack up strikeouts but contained one of the better offenses in the league, with the only runs he allowed coming on a two RBI double by Xander Bogaerts. This was a much needed bounceback effort for him after he was shelled for seven earned runs -- including three home runs -- in his last outing at Cleveland. He is now third in the American League with seven wins this season.
