Astros' Lance McCullers: Has career-worst start Wednesday
McCullers allowed a career-high eight runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Twins.
McCullers dig a big hole for the Astros, who fell behind, 8-1, when the fourth inning went sideways on the right-hander who walked the first two men of the inning. Each runner came around to score and more followed. There's been a trend of opposing batters figuring out McCullers the third time through the lineup and that played out again Wednesday. Five of the six batters he faced a third time reached base safely, including Max Kepler who walked and had a two-run home run that chased McCullers. He was able to avoid picking up the loss thanks to Houston's resilient lineup, who tied the game late before the Twins won it walk-off fashion. The Astros will be happy to leave of cold Minnesota after losing two of three to the Twins while walking 14 men in the two losses. McCullers, whose ERA rose to 7.71, will try to regroup in time next Tuesday's start against the Mariners in Seattle.
