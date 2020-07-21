McCullers allowed one run on four hits while striking out six over five innings in Monday's exhibition game against the Royals, Chandler Rome of Houston Chronicle reports. He threw 76 pitches (47 for strikes).

McCullers was sharp in his final tuneup before the regular season. His elite curveball confounded hitters per usual, but the right-hander also mixed in his two-seamer and changeup to elicit 14 swings-and-misses. He's in line to start the second game of the season, Saturday at home against the Mariners.