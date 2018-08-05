Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads back to Houston

McCullers (elbow) will fly back to Houston on Sunday to be examined by the Astros' medical staff, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers was pulled from Saturday night's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles with right elbow discomfort. The right-hander described the feeling as "abnormal soreness and stiffness" in his forearm. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Mariners, though it's quite possible his turn through the rotation will be skipped pending the results of Sunday's exam. In that event, either Brad Peacock or Collin McHugh will likely make a spot start.