Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads to 10-day DL
The Astros placed McCullers (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
The extent of McCullers' elbow injury won't be known until he's evaluated in Houston by the Astros' medical staff in the upcoming days, but the DL move ensures that he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation. The Astros are currently classifying McCullers' injury as elbow discomfort, something that could require surgical intervention depending on its severity. The Astros' upcoming schedule would allow them to get by with a four-man rotation until the second half of August, but if they do decide to add a new fifth starter while McCullers is sidelined, Brad Peacock or Collin McHugh would represent the most logical replacements.
